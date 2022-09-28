Mississippi city with water woes to replace some lead pipes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi’s capital city say workers have found lead in water pipes at 16 buildings out of nearly 24,000 checked so far. It’s the latest indication of problems in Jackson’s long-troubled water system. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released the findings Wednesday, saying that “no level of lead is permissible” in drinking water. The pipes with lead are in smaller lines that connect distribution lines to buildings. Workers found the dangerous pipes while they were replacing water meters. The pipes will be replaced at the city’s expense. Jackson has had water system problems for years. The system nearly collapsed recently after heavy rains exacerbated problems at the main water treatment plant.

