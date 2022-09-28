Report: 200 environmental activists killed globally in 2021

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 200 environmental and land defense activists were killed around the world in 2021, including some 54 in Mexico, which assumed the position of the deadliest country. The annual report by nongovernmental organization Global Witness found that more than three-quarters of the killings took place in Latin America, where Colombia, Brazil and Nicaragua also logged double-digit death tolls. It was the third consecutive year of increases for Mexico and a jump from 30 such activists killed in 2020. The report says, “Most of these crimes happen in places that are far away from power and are inflicted on those with, in many ways, the least amount of power.”

