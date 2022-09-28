Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the Southern California man who was accused of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert east of Los Angeles after a 45-mile chase. The girl, wearing a tactical helmet and vest, ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire. Police in Fontana — where Graziano’s wife was killed Monday — say he moved out a month or two earlier and took the 15-year-old girl with him.

