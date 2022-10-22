Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools. West Virginia’s leaders have joined Republicans in other states in pushing to regulate how subjects like race are taught in classrooms and funnel public money into alternative education options, like charter schools and voucher programs. By law, all government agencies in West Virginia are required to submit new rules and regulations each year to lawmakers for final approval. The only agency exempt is the board of education. Amendment 4 would change that.

