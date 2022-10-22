Ethiopians protest against outsiders amid Tigray conflict

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Thousands of people in towns across Ethiopia have staged demonstrations against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country’s internal affairs. The rallies included one in the federal capital, Addis Ababa, where many such events have been held in the nearly two years since war broke out in the country’s northern region of Tigray. Some demonstrators displayed banners accusing the U.S. of supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party of Tigray’s fugitive leaders. The demonstrations were staged ahead of the expected start of peace talks next week between the warring parties.

