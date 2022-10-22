Nearly 300 rescued migrants reach southern Italian port

ROME (AP) — Nearly 300 migrants disembarked have disembarked in the southern Italian port of Taranto after being rescued at sea in five different operations by a ship operated by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders. Rescuers said on Saturday that about one half of the 293 rescued migrants were unaccompanied minors. The humanitarian organization said that the migrants had endured “harrowing journeys, abuse, and detention in Libya,” before they set out.

