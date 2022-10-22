NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Saratoga County judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they are counted. It was unclear immediately Friday if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration would appeal the decision. State Republican party chair Nick Langworthy on Friday called the judge’s decision a win for election integrity.

