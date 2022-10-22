Ukraine orchestra’s leader debuts at Met with Russian opera

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been quite a year for conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson. She formed the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra from scratch and led it on a 12-city tour. Wilson has some Ukrainian roots and felt she had to do something to help that country after Russia invaded it in February Now she’s gone straight to the Metropolitan Opera in New York for her conducting debut. She’s conducting a Russian opera by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Met’s orchestra. Wilson says Russian culture shouldn’t be tainted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. And she notes that Soviet authorities tried to silence Shostakovich so she says staging his opera is a slap in the face to Putin.

