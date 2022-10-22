Utah Senate race: Referendum on direction Trump has led GOP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Just weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Utah’s senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real political threat from Evan McMullin. McMullin is an anti-Donald Trump independent and former Republican who is challenging Lee in the state’s most competitive Senate race in decades. Lee’s campaign insists it’s confident heading into Election Day. But there are unmistakable signs of anxiety in a race shaping up as a referendum on the direction that Trump has taken the Republican Party. McMullin has highlighted text messages from Lee showing the senator discussing efforts with the White House to research ways to challenge the 2020 election results.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.