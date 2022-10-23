Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country’s Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said Sunday the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but said the bodies had not yet been identified. Searchers also turned up what appeared to be luggage and pieces of the plane. A flight plan listed Rainer Schaller as a passenger. A man by the same name runs international chains of fitness and gym outlets, including Gold’s Gym and McFit.

