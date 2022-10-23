Key players in trial of ex-cops charged in Floyd’s killing
By AMY FORLITI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection is getting underway in the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thou are both charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after another former officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back during the arrest, and Thou held bystanders back. Jury selection begins Monday.