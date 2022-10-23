Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary. South Korea’s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday. North Korea’s military later said it fired 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea in response. There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas. The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.