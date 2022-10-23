Macron: Ukraine to decide time, terms of peace with Russia

Rome (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says it’s up to Ukraine to decide the time and terms of peace with Russia. Speaking at a peace conference in Rome on Sunday, Macron said that when that moment comes, the international community will be there. There is concern that support by Ukraine’s allies in Europe might be eroded due to soaring energy costs with the approach of winter. The French leader addressed it, saying, “To speak of peace now, call for peace, might seem unbearable for those who are fighting for freedom, it seems like a betrayal” of Ukraine. Macron is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis on Monday.

