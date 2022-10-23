Militants attack hotel in Somali port city of Kismayo

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police say gunmen have stormed a hotel in the center of the Somali port city of Kismayo, shortly after an explosives-packed car exploded at the hotel’s gates. Officials said the gunmen were still inside the Tawakal Hotel and security forces were on the scene. The attack began when a car driven by a suicide bomber rammed the entrance gate of hotel and then exploded, police officer Abshir Omar told The Associated Press by phone. A number of small businesses along the street were destroyed. There was no immediate word on casualties. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

