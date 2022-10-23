Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas prison official says the 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child. A prison spokeswoman says Nestor Hernandez was granted leave to be with his “significant other” at Methodist Dallas Medical Center during her delivery Saturday. He’d been sentenced to prison for aggravated robbery and was released on parole last October. Authorities say Hernandez opened fire around 11 a.m. Saturday and killed two hospital staff before being shot and injured by a police officer.

