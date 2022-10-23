Sudan official: Deaths from southern tribal clashes at 220

CAIRO (AP) — A senior health official says two days of tribal fighting in Sudan’s south has killed at least 220 people, marking one the deadliest bouts of tribal violence in recent years. The unrest added to the woes of an African nation mired in civil conflict and political chaos. Fighting in Blue Nile province, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, reignited earlier this month over a land dispute. It pits the Hausa tribe, with origins across West Africa, against the Berta people. The tensions escalated Wednesday and Thursday in the town of Wad el-Mahi on the border with Ethiopia. That’s according to the director general of the provincial health ministry.

