Nick Carter remembers his ‘baby brother’ Aaron Carter

NEW YORK (AP) — Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter says on Instagram that he’s heartbroken over the death of his “baby brother,” 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter. His body was found Saturday at his home in Southern California. The older Carter says Sunday that he had a “complicated relationship” with the youngest of his five siblings but that he always loved him. Authorities said Saturday that a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in Carter’s home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Carter has struggled with substance abuse and mental health. Nick Carter said that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

