Phoenix police arrest two in dismemberment death of veteran

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Arizona are holding two suspects in the death of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran whose decomposing body was found dismembered. Phoenix police say the man’s roommate, 58-year-old Thomas Wallace, is charged with suspicion of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, truck theft and trafficking in stolen property. Romana Gonzalez is jailed on suspicion of fraud and theft. Police haven’t released the victim’s name yet. They say Wallace and Gonzalez pawned the chain saw used to dismember the body and a camera bag with the victim’s business card inside. They were arrested at a nearby motel where the victim’s missing pickup truck was found.

