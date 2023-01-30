Austrian police find family illegally living in wine cellar

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children. Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old. Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar. The children had not been neglected or harmed and are now in custody of social services. Police also found several weapons, including a gun, crossbows and compressed air weapons.

