9 missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft are searching in waters off the country’s southwestern coast for nine fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized. The coast guard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said that three crew members were rescued by a nearby commercial vessel following the accident late Saturday in waters near Daebichi island in the sea county of Sinan. Survivors said the boat’s engine room had quickly filled with water before the 24-ton vessel tipped over, according to the coast guard.

