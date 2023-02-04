Arrest made in shooting at San Francisco synagogue

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue. Police say the man was arrested Friday evening and booked on suspicion of disturbing a religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service. His name wasn’t released. He’s suspected of entering the Schneerson Center on Wednesday evening as a group of people were studyin, shooting into the air and leaving. No one was hurt. Police say the same man is suspected of flashing a gun in a theater a few blocks away on Tuesday.

