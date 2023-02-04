Funeral held for Belarusian activist killed in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A funeral for a Belarusian military volunteer and dissident was held in Ukraine’s capital. Eduard Lobov died fighting Russian troops in Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine. His funeral was held on Saturday and his body will be transported to Warsaw for burial. Lobov is the latest casualty of the Kalinowsky Regiment, a Belarusian unit mobilized in March 2022 that is fighting alongside Ukraine. The group seeks to oust Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia. They believe Ukraine’s victory over Russia will spur regime change in Minsk.

