Turkey detains 15 for IS links but finds no concrete threats

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says 15 people have been arrested for alleged links to the extremist Islamic State group following days of security warnings by Western consulates. Anadolu news agency, sourcing an Istanbul police statement, said the group was detained for purportedly planning attacks on the Swedish and Dutch Consulates in Istanbul, as well as churches and synagogues. But the police added they couldn’t ascertain any “concrete threats” against the locations. This week, a group of Western countries temporarily closed down their consulates in Istanbul over security concerns.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.