Cardi B pays homage to Kallman, Greenwald at pre-Grammy gala

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B paid homage to Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in a pre-Grammy event. The rapper gave high praise to both Greenwald and Kallman who were honored with the 2023 Industry Icons Award at the star-studded Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, California. The uber-popular event – which was held the night before the Grammy Awards – returned for the first time since 2020 after being put on hold because of the pandemic. In a heartfelt speech, the Grammy winner thanked Greenwald and Kallman for supporting her career aspirations. Kevin Costner kicked off the multi-hour event with speech about his relationship with Davis and the late Whitney Houston.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.