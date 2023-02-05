Indiana officer fatally shoots man who had pulled a handgun

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of firing shots in a northeastern Indiana city was fatally shot by a police officer after the suspect pulled a handgun on the officer. Indiana State Police say Marion police received a report early Sunday about gunshots being fired in the city. Shortly afterward, a Marion police officer stopped an SUV believed involved in that shooting, but police say the motorist walked away and ignored commands to stop, prompting the officer to use a stun gun against the man to no avail. Police say the suspect “produced a handgun and was shot, at least once, by the Marion officer” and died at the scene. He was identified as 34-year-old William White of Marion.

