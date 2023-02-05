Kevin Harvick to join Fox booth as NASCAR analyst in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Harvick will move into the Fox booth as a NASCAR analyst in 2024. Harvick has said this 23rd season will be his last as a full-time driver. He has been a guest analyst for Fox for more than 25 races since 2015. He’ll join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer as the regular analyst starting next season. The move to the booth is a natural progression for Harvick because he showed immediate talent when Fox first began using him as a broadcaster. He was the 2014 Cup champion and is tied for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 60 career victories.

