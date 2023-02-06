Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken. The woman was pronounced dead Saturday morning at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson on Long Island. No update on her condition was available Monday. The matter was referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation. A message seeking comment was left with the nursing home.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.