Arizona border rancher returns to court in migrant killing

PHOENIX (AP) — The rancher accused of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border returns to court Friday. Prosecutors allege George Alan Kelly opened fire with an AK-47 rifle on about eight unarmed migrants on his land Jan. 30. They say one man was fatally shot in the back as he fled. Kelly’s attorney says he did not kill the man but that Kelly acknowledges he fired warning shots at smugglers that day. Friday’s court hearing in Nogales, Arizona aims to determine issues of material fact in the case and allow Kelly’s defense to call witnesses.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.