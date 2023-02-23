California AG opens civil rights probe into sheriff’s office
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California attorney general has opened a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Southern California, after deaths in county jails hit a two-decade high last year and other allegations of excessive use of force surfaced. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the investigation Thursday following “deeply concerning” allegations of misconduct within the sheriff’s office, as well as confinement conditions at the jails. Sheriff Chad Bianco called the investigation “a political stunt.” The attorney general has the power to open civil investigations to determine whether a law enforcement agency has “engaged in a pattern or practice” of violating state or federal law.