Ex-Oakland, California, police chief appeals his firing

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The former police chief for the city of Oakland who was fired last week over the alleged cover-up of an officer’s misconduct has filed an appeal to what he says was his wrongful termination. LeRonne Armstrong’s attorney Will Edelman on Wednesday sent a letter to the city, officially beginning the process to challenge Mayor Sheng Thao’s decision to fire Armstrong. Sam Singer, a spokesman for the former chief, says the appeals process would be handled by the city, which will have to assign a hearing officer to review the case and make a recommendation about whether to uphold Armstrong’s firing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.