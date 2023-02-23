Mother run over as SUV stolen with her child still inside

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suburban Chicago woman was run over and her 2-year-old son temporarily abducted by a thief who stole her SUV. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the woman had returned home Thursday afternoon to Libertyville with her two children and had taken one child inside when another vehicle drove up and a man hopped out and commandeered her SUV, battering the woman as she tried to get to her 2-year-old son who was still in her vehicle. Police say that as the two vehicles fled, one of the drivers ran her over, causing serious injuries to her extremities. The boy was later found in a parking lot.

