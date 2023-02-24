3 contenders running to replace Sturgeon as Scottish leader

LONDON (AP) — Three members of the Scottish parliament will battle to become leader of the governing Scottish National Party. The party said Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and lawmaker Ash Regan all passed the threshold of at least 100 nominations from 20 or more local party branches by Friday’s deadline. The three are running to replace First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. She announced her resignation last week after eight years as leader of Scotland and the pro-independence SNP. Voting by party members will open March 13, with a winner announced on March 27. The winner will become leader of the pro-independence party and Scotland’s new first minister.

