ACLU, Missouri library groups sue over new school book law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and two library associations are suing over a new Missouri law that bans sexually explicit material from schools. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the ACLU argues that the law violates the due process rights of school librarians and other school officials, who face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy. The lawsuit contends that the policy’s language is too vague and violates librarians’ and students’ civil rights. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association, asks the Jackson County Circuit Court to find the law unconstitutional or clarify how and when it would be applied.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.