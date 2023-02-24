City, family reach $2M settlement in fatal police shooting

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida city has reached a $2 million settlement with the family of a Black motorist who was fatally shot by a police officer after his vehicle broke down on an interstate off-ramp more than seven years ago. The city of Palm Beach Gardens released a statement saying it had reached a settlement Thursday through mediation with the family of Corey Jones. The city says the settlement is for the full amount covered by the city’s insurance policy, which the insurance carrier has offered to pay since 2016. Fired Palm Beach Gardens Officer Nouman Raja was convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the October 2015 killing of Jones.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.