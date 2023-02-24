Cyclone Freddy slams Mozambique with ‘dangerous’ rainfall

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — A damaging tropical cyclone dumped “dangerous and exceptional rainfall levels” over Mozambique Friday as the long-lasting weather system continued to wreak havoc across southern Africa. The United Nations weather agency said Cyclone Freddy made landfall in the coastal town of Vilanculos with wind speeds of 113 kilometers per hour (70 miles per hour). It’s now classified as an “intense tropical cyclone” after picking up speed over the Mozambique channel. The cyclone earlier killed at least four people in Madagascar and displaced more than 16,000.

