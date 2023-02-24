Illinois governor plan targets kids’ mental health crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois says the state will fight a mental health crisis among children. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday unveiled a plan that coordinates six separate state agencies in streamlining and easing access to necessary treatment. The report on child behavioral health examines the capacity and condition of Illinois’ response to behavioral health in young people. It sketches avenues to help families understand mental illness, then make it easier for them to get required care. The report outlines technological, practical and legislative changes that will aid coordination among the Departments of Human Services, Public Health and others.

