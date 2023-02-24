Jill Biden to Namibian youth: Protect your democracy

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has told the young people of Namibia that the democracy their parents and grandparents fought for is now theirs to defend and protect. She also has encouraged them to include women and girls, voices that she said are too often unheard, in the process as they move forward. Biden on Friday addressed more than 1,000 students seated around her in a courtyard at Namibia University of Science and Technology. She is midway through a trip to Africa, including a Kenya visit that begins later Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.