Moroccan singer convicted of rape in Paris, gets 6-year term

PARIS (AP) — A court in Paris has convicted Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred of rape and assault charges and sentenced him to six years in prison. The 37-year-old Lamjarred is famous in the Arab pop music scene. He had been trial on charges of aggravated rape and assault since Monday. A six-member jury and three magistrates spent seven hours deliberating before the singer was found guilty on Friday of raping a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016. Lamjarred had denied the allegations. He also has been charged with the aggravated rape of a woman in August 2018 at a nightclub on the French Riviera. A trial date hasn’t been set in that case.

