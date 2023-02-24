N. Carolina magnate accused of scheme to skim company funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina business magnate has been indicted on federal charges based on allegations he conspired to skim large amounts of money from his insurance companies, then lied about it to hide the scheme with two co-conspirators. A federal grand jury in Charlotte issued a 13-count indictment this week against Greg E. Lindberg of Durham. Lindberg was a previously a large donor to political causes before a 2019 indictment on charges he attempted to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. His convictions were later overturned, and a retrial is set for this fall. Lindberg and a spokesperson criticized the latest charges against him.

