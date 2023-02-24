On Ukraine anniversary, EU pledges more support for refugees

VOULIAGMENI, Greece (AP) — European Union officials have pledged continued support to millions of Ukrainian refugees, as they marked the anniversary of the Russian invasion. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told the The Associated Press on the sidelines of a conference on migration near Athens that “We will be with Ukraine as long as it takes.” She urged EU members to conclude long-running negotiations to adopt new EU-wide migration rules and to assist Ukrainians who wished to return home but maintain their temporary residence status in the EU. More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war, with 5 million registering for temporary protection in Europe.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and THEODORA TONGAS Associated Press

