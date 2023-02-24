Panel: Military needs gun safety measures to limit suicides

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent panel says the Defense Department should implement a series of gun safety measures to reduce suicides in the force. It is calling for waiting periods for the purchase of firearms and ammunition by service members on military property. The panel says the department should also raise the minimum age for service members to buy guns and ammunition to 25, and should require anyone living in military housing to register all privately owned firearms. The panel says the department should restrict the possession and storage of privately owned firearms in military barracks and dorms.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.