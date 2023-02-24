Russia, Ukraine face off at UN with rival tributes to dead

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and Ukraine faced off at the U.N. Security Council on the first anniversary of their war _ with their confrontation even extending to dueling moments of silence for the dead. The showdown began before Friday’s session formally began, with Russia’s ambassador demanding to know why Ukraine sat at the top of the speakers list. Most dramatically the two countries even tussled over tributes to the victims of the war. Ukrainian asked that everyone observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Russian aggression. Russia asked for a moment to remember all victims in Ukraine since 2014 when Russia claims is when the war started, provoked by the oppression of Russian speakers in that country.

