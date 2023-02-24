Sex abuse victims could sue over old cases under proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two pieces of legislation that would temporarily waive time limits so victims can sue over otherwise outdated child sexual abuse claims have the approval of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The votes Friday amounted to a do-over that was required because state officials bungled the required advertising of a previous version two years ago. The chamber voted 161-to-40 to send the Senate a constitutional amendment. If senators go along with it, the amendment could go before voters for final approval as soon as November. Separately, they also voted 134-to-67 to make the change as regular legislation. That means it would take effect immediately if passed by the Senate and signed by the governor.

