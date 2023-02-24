Wrecked Russian tank, skull and silence mark war anniversary

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A wrecked Russian tank put on display in Berlin, a bloody cake with a skull on top left in a Belgrade street and Ukraine’s yellow-and-blue flag held aloft in the sizzling Bangkok sun. They were among the memorials, stunts and ceremonies being held across the world to mark the anniversary on Friday of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor. Moscow planned no special events as most Russians took a nationwide day off amid an extended public holiday. The commemorations of a grim year for Ukraine spread as far as Asia. Peace rallies were held in Tokyo and Seoul, and Ukrainians living in Thailand gathered outside their embassy in Bangkok.

