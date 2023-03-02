California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The oldest member of Congress, California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, has been hospitalized in San Francisco with a case of shingles. The 89-year-old Feinstein says in a statement she was diagnosed last month and is receiving treatment. The statement says she expects to make a full recovery. Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. It isn’t life-threatening. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

