Colombia proposes shipping invasive hippos to India, Mexico

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia is proposing transferring at least 70 hippopotamuses that live near Pablo Escobar’s former ranch _ descendants of four imported from Africa illegally by the late drug lord in the 1980s – to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population. The hippos have spread far beyond the Hacienda Nápoles ranch, located along the Magdalena River. Environmental authorities estimate there are about 130 hippos and their population could reach 400 in eight years. The ranch and the hippos have become a tourist attraction in the years since the kingpin was killed in 1993. When his ranch was abandoned, the hippos survived and reproduced in local rivers.

