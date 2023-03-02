DeSantis takes aim at prosecutor after TV crew attack

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has asked for records from a state attorney regarding a suspect in the fatal shootings last week of a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman. The request is leading to speculation that he is poised to remove a second Democratic state prosecutor. DeSantis’ general counsel earlier this week sent a letter to State Attorney Monique Worrell about prior arrests and prosecution decisions for the 19-year-old suspect. DeSantis last year removed Andrew Warren, a Tampa prosecutor, over his pledges not to pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatment.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.