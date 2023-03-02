NFL’s Kamara, Lammons plead not guilt in Vegas assault case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men have pleaded not guilty in Nevada to charges they beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara appeared along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other co-defendants in state court Thursday. A judge scheduled trial for July 31. The alleged attack happened the day before Kamara played in his fifth Pro Bowl. His attorneys say Kamara was defending himself. The man who was injured has a $10 million civil lawsuit pending against Kamara in a New Orleans court.

