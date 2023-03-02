Taylor Jenkins Reid writes her own Hollywood success story

One of the buzziest new shows coming to television, “Daisy Jones & the Six” has a built-in fan base thanks to the book the show is based on and its author. Taylor Jenkins Reid also wrote “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”, “Malibu Rising” and “Carrie Soto is Back,” a series of four interconnected books suffused with glitz and grit alike. “Daisy Jones” debuts Friday on Prime Video. Reid spoke with The Associated Press about the future of her book series, the intertwining threads and the status of that “Evelyn Hugo” adaptation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.