Tornadoes, power outages as storm crosses Texas, Louisiana

DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes touched down in Texas and Louisiana as a powerful storm system that dumped heavy snow in California moved eastward. The severe weather prompted airline officials to cancel hundreds of flights in Dallas. Tornado warnings issued for Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas expired by late Thursday afternoon, but strong winds and hail continued. More than 346,000 utility customers in Texas had no electricity as of Thursday evening. Meteorologists say the storm produced a “once-in-a-generation” snow in California and Oregon with up to 7 feet accumulating in spots. The snowfall is credited with helping reduce drought conditions in California.

